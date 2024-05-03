Submit Release
Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam

The Institutional Burials Act 2022, which came into effect on 15 July 2022, provides the legislative basis for this intervention. In October 2022, the Government established ODAIT under the Institutional Burials Act 2022, to restore dignity in death and where possible, identify those buried at the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution at Tuam. Remains of those who died in residential institutions, in which a public body was or is involved, and who were buried in an inappropriate manner, may be re-interred in a respectful and appropriate way on consultation with families.

