Visgenx to Present at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting
Presentation will cover VGX-0111’s ability to raise long chain and very long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids critical to retinal cell health
VGX-0111’s ability to raise retinal levels of long chain and very long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids is a potential novel treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will present data on its lead product, VGX-0111, at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology on May 8th in Seattle, Washington.
“We were excited to have been selected to present on this compelling data,” stated Marty Emanuele, Ph.D., the Company’s Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder. “VGX-0111’s ability to raise retinal levels of long chain and very long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids is a potential novel treatment for dry age-related macular degeneration.”
The Company’s lead product VGX-0111, is a candidate gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). VGX-0111 utilizes the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of long chain and very long chain fatty acids (LC/VLC-PUFA) necessary for the function and survival of photoreceptor cells. ELOVL2 expression declines with age and may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore healthy levels of ELOVL2 expression and thereby reestablish physiologically normal LC/VLC-PUFA retinal levels, resulting in the slowing or halting of vision loss from dry AMD.
The Abstract can be found on the Company’s website at www.visgenx.com under the “News” page.
ABOUT VISGENX, INC.
Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx’ initial product is VGX-0111, a gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Approximately 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally and it is a leading cause of blindness. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of lipids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELOVL2 expression declines with age resulting in declining LC/VLC-PUFA levels which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.
