United for America Super PAC Announces Leadership Transition, New Appointments, and Partnership with edYOU
UfA is working to revive the spirit of unity that once characterized this great nation; promoting empathy, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.
"I am honored to lead this esteemed organization, and I am committed to working alongside Ronnie and the entire team to advance our mission of unity and healing."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for America Super PAC (UfA) today announced a significant transition in its leadership with Zeke Hindle, the former CEO, stepping down from his role to focus on his philanthropic endeavors.
Taking the helm as the new CEO of UfA is TORREY GAMBILL, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving impactful change. ADDITIONALLY, UfA is thrilled to welcome RONNIE KROELL (BRAVO TV’s, "Make Me A Supermodel” / Friend Movement) as its new PRESIDENT. Kroell brings a wealth of experience in advocacy and community building. Their joined commitment to fostering unity and bridging divides makes them ideal candidates to lead the organization forward in its mission, marking a new era of commitment to unity and support of political candidates who promote empathy, mutual respect, loyalty, and constructive engagement.
In his first executive decision, Gambill expressed enthusiasm about the future direction of UfA, stating, "I am honored to lead this esteemed organization, and I am committed to working alongside Ronnie and the entire team to advance our mission of unity and healing. Together, we will support political candidates who share our vision of a more united America — Starting with ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. for President of the United States.”
UfA is also leading the charge in integrating AI into the political sphere. Leveraging edYOU, DR. MICHAEL EVEREST’s groundbreaking 24/7 conversational AI technology. edYOU equips PACs with data-driven insights and responsive, unbiased answers to any question. Their partnership centers edYOU’s Politics Pal Hannah, an AI assistant well-versed in politics, adept at navigating today's often complex and misinformed political landscape.
This partnership furthers edYOU’s mission of redefining learning and wellness, as Hannah and edYOU’s tech can now ensure accurate, informed support is accessible to all, around the clock through UfA. As active voices in the healthcare, education, sports, and now political sector, edYOU leverages cutting- edge technology, available to all, empowering individuals in the process.
UfA’s first event, powered by edYOU, is expected to be in late Spring 2024.
