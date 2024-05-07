Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,952 in the last 365 days.

United for America Super PAC Announces Leadership Transition, New Appointments, and Partnership with edYOU

United For America Executive Team

Ronnie Kroell and Torrey Gambill

Welcome to the team!

Ronnie Kroell is hired as President.

Partnership with edYOU

edYOU's, Dr. Michael Everest

logo

logo

UfA is working to revive the spirit of unity that once characterized this great nation; promoting empathy, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.

"I am honored to lead this esteemed organization, and I am committed to working alongside Ronnie and the entire team to advance our mission of unity and healing."”
— Torrey Gambill
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for America Super PAC (UfA) today announced a significant transition in its leadership with Zeke Hindle, the former CEO, stepping down from his role to focus on his philanthropic endeavors.

Taking the helm as the new CEO of UfA is TORREY GAMBILL, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving impactful change. ADDITIONALLY, UfA is thrilled to welcome RONNIE KROELL (BRAVO TV’s, "Make Me A Supermodel” / Friend Movement) as its new PRESIDENT. Kroell brings a wealth of experience in advocacy and community building. Their joined commitment to fostering unity and bridging divides makes them ideal candidates to lead the organization forward in its mission, marking a new era of commitment to unity and support of political candidates who promote empathy, mutual respect, loyalty, and constructive engagement.

In his first executive decision, Gambill expressed enthusiasm about the future direction of UfA, stating, "I am honored to lead this esteemed organization, and I am committed to working alongside Ronnie and the entire team to advance our mission of unity and healing. Together, we will support political candidates who share our vision of a more united America — Starting with ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR. for President of the United States.”

UfA is also leading the charge in integrating AI into the political sphere. Leveraging edYOU, DR. MICHAEL EVEREST’s groundbreaking 24/7 conversational AI technology. edYOU equips PACs with data-driven insights and responsive, unbiased answers to any question. Their partnership centers edYOU’s Politics Pal Hannah, an AI assistant well-versed in politics, adept at navigating today's often complex and misinformed political landscape.

This partnership furthers edYOU’s mission of redefining learning and wellness, as Hannah and edYOU’s tech can now ensure accurate, informed support is accessible to all, around the clock through UfA. As active voices in the healthcare, education, sports, and now political sector, edYOU leverages cutting- edge technology, available to all, empowering individuals in the process.

UfA’s first event, powered by edYOU, is expected to be in late Spring 2024.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Torrey Gambill.

Torrey@united4america.com

Torrey Gambill
United For America
torrey@united4america.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

United for America Super PAC Announces Leadership Transition, New Appointments, and Partnership with edYOU

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more