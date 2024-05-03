PLUG Stockholders: Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the Securities Class Action Against Plug Power Inc. - Robbins LLP Encourages Shareholders to Seek Counsel

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) securities between May 9, 2023 and January 16, 2024. Plug provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe, focusing on proton exchange membrane (“PEM”) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell-battery hybrid technologies, and elated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Misled Investors Regarding the Profitability of its Hydrogen Business

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Plug overstated its ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that, inter alia, supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on the Company’s hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations; (ii) Plug continued to experience delays related to its green hydrogen production facility build-out plans, as well as in securing external funding sources to finance its growth plans; (iii) Plug downplayed the true scope and severity of all the foregoing when these issues were eventually revealed; and (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Plug also overstated the near-term prospects of its hydrogen production operations, as well as the viability of expanding those operations.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Plug Power Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 21, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Plug Power Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17ccb0f4-4e6f-40c2-9be6-7c7633168c2f