Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on Microsoft's Announcement of Security Updates Following CSRB Recommendations

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement on Microsoft's announcement of security updates following recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security Review Board:

“We applaud Microsoft for its commitment to strengthen its security by embracing and acting upon the recommendations of the Cyber Safety Review Board and further advancing the company’s Secure Future Initiative. Microsoft’s full cooperation with the Board’s review helped create the tangible recommendations that will benefit not only Microsoft’s customers, but also the public at large that depends on the security of cloud services.  We look forward to continuing our work with Microsoft and other partners to strengthen the security of the cyber ecosystem on which we all depend.” 

 

###

 

