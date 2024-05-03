Submit Release
CBP Arrests Fugitive from Justice Wanted in Maryland on Rape Charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border-crossing, arrested a 46-year-old male Ethiopian citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States, who had an active arrest felony warrant for Strongarm Rape.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered 46-year-old Bereket Mengesha, who was entering the United States on a commercial bus returning to his residence in Maryland. The initial inspection of the traveler revealed an active National Crime Information Center felony warrant for strongarm rape of a minor out of Rockville, Maryland, which is a first-degree felony in the State of Maryland. Further investigation to confirm the warrant also discovered an additional charge for sexual abuse of a minor, which is also a felony in the State of Maryland.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

“Our highly trained and motivated CBP officers are an essential element in bringing fugitives like this to justice,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Strong relationships with our law enforcement partners continues to be vital to keeping our communities safe.” 

After processing and confirmation of the warrant with the Montgomery County Police Department, the traveler was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. Mengesha was charged as a Fugitive from Justice and is currently being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

