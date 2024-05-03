Submit Release
MPD Arrests Woman for Fatal Shooting Inside Navy Yard Residential Building

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a suspect for a fatal shooting that occurred inside of a residential building in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 3:03 a.m., First District Officers responded to the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast, for the report of the sound of gunshots. Officers located 44-year-old Michael James Quander Jr., of Northwest, inside the building with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Prashawn Brady, of Southeast, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant. She is charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed this case is domestic in nature.

CCN: 24048025

