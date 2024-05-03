Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 6 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. In accordance to Public Law 107-51, flags are to be lowered annually in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Today we remember and honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. We are forever grateful for courageous first responders in North Carolina and across the country who risk their lives to keep people safe and healthy."

Note

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day is Sunday, May 5. Since this holiday falls on a Sunday, flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff the following Monday.

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.