Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,514 in the last 365 days.

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 6 in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. In accordance to Public Law 107-51, flags are to be lowered annually in recognition of the many firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper
"Today we remember and honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. We are forever grateful for courageous first responders in North Carolina and across the country who risk their lives to keep people safe and healthy."

Note  
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day is Sunday, May 5. Since this holiday falls on a Sunday, flags at state facilities will be lowered to half-staff the following Monday.

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more