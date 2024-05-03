Art's Way Announces New X900 Litter Kit Spreader
The company is launching a new, rugged built, 900 cubic foot litter kit spreader for poultry operations.ARMSTRONG, IA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art’s Way is excited to introduce its newest addition to their manure spreader lineup, the X900 Litter Kit. A 900 cubic foot litter unit with the scale, versatility and durability to fit any poultry operation.
The new X900 Litter Kit is built based on the rugged design of the Art’s Way X900 Manure Spreader. Working closely with operators in the field, the engineering team reconstructed and optimized this tried-and-true frame to be the ultimate litter spreader.
Capable of covering up to a 60-foot spread pattern with an even and consistent application. Built with durability in mind, this litter kit is designed to withstand heavy litter impact, ensuring the longevity of the unit. Featuring a two-way hydraulic back door for ease of maintenance and adjustments.
Officially unveiled in May of 2024, the Art’s Way X900 Litter Kit has been extensively tested locally by independent operators with various field and litter conditions.
The X900 Litter Kit is available for 2024 through all Art’s Way dealer locations.
For more information, visit www.Artsway.com
About Art’s Way
In 1956, a Northwest Iowa farmer built his own PTO-powered grinder mixer. Arthur Luscombe’s invention marked the beginning of Art’s Way Manufacturing. Now, in 2024 the publicly traded company has a full product line as reliable as Art’s first-ever grinder mixer. Art’s way of doing things inspired a focused, independent and straightforward practice of equipping producers with the highest standard of manure spreaders, forage boxes, high dump, bale processors, graders, land planes, sugar beet harvesters, and yes — grinder mixers.
