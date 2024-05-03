SABESP – NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Filing of Form 20F 2023
SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (the "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Form 20-F") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today.
The 2023 Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://ri.sabesp.com.br).
A hard copy of the 2023 Form 20-F will be sent to shareholders upon request by e-mail (sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br) and free of charge.
Contatos de RI
The 2023 Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://ri.sabesp.com.br).
A hard copy of the 2023 Form 20-F will be sent to shareholders upon request by e-mail (sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br) and free of charge.
Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8679
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br