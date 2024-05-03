Kimberley Walsh records radio special with Hits Radio Pride in partnership with Wickes

Presenter, actress and Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh will be brightening up people’s Bank Holiday Monday as she joins Hits Radio Pride from midday for her own one-off radio show, in partnership with Wickes. As Wickes’ brand ambassador, Kimberley’s Mixtape will include the biggest hits, throwbacks and some of her favourite tracks, as well as messaging around her brand-new paint shade ‘Subtle Sage’, which launched this week at Wickes.

This marks the first time Wickes has worked with the dedicated LGBTQ+ radio station, extending its twelve-year partnership with Bauer Media. Kimberley will also showcase how the paint can be used throughout the home through advertorials in Bauer magazines Grazia, heat and Closer.

On her show, Kimberley said: “I had an amazing time creating my own show on Hits Radio Pride. It was a joy to share some of my all-time favourite songs that hold a special place in my heart. I hope my show adds extra sparkle to the listeners’ Bank Holiday Monday plans, and I can’t wait for everyone to tune in and enjoy it as much as I did!”

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising said: “I recently mentioned at a conference that the campaign that I’m most proud of in my career is our Bauer Media partnership with Wickes; not only is it the longest-standing radio campaign in the UK, it’s a true example a symbiotic collaboration where we continuously learn and grow together and weave Wickes’ key messages seamlessly into the station content. Adding yet another station to the partnership with Kimberley Walsh’s Hits Radio Pride show is a fantastic addition, showcasing how we can curate content that’s entertaining, land commercial messages and create cultural impact.”

Shelley Allison, Head of Marketing, Wickes added: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Bauer through the Kimberley Walsh Hits Radio Pride show. This collaboration introduces Wickes to Bauer’s LGBTQ+ radio audience for the first time and extends our longstanding relationship with Bauer. We look forward to continuing to talk to different audiences and showcase what Wickes has to offer, through Bauer’s multiple media channels with entertaining and engaging content.”

Kimberley’s Mixtape will be available to listen to on Hits Radio Pride on Monday 6th May from 12-2pm.

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Odelia Yu – Commercial Communications Manager, Bauer Media

E: odelia.yu@bauermedia.co.uk M: 07718124791

About Bauer Media UK:

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.

About Wickes:

Wickes is a digitally led, service-enabled home improvement retailer. With an extensive range of products and DIY brands, a Kitchen & Bathroom design and installation service and a loyalty scheme for local trade, Wickes is the perfect partner to help with both small and large-scale projects. With 230 stores across the UK and an extended range online, it has everything customers need, whether an amateur DIY-er or trade professional. For more information, please visit: www.wickes.co.uk