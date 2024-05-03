Cash for Kids Day raises over £1million pounds in its biggest ever single day of fundraising

All money raised will go towards tackling holiday hunger among the UK’s most vulnerable children supporting over 180,000 kids this summer

Over 180,000 [182, 551] vulnerable children will be supported with meals and fun activities during this year’s summer holidays thanks to yesterday’s [Thursday May 2] epic fundraiser – the annual Cash for Kids Day. In its single biggest day of fundraising ever the charity raised £1,004,030 – a huge sum of money that will make a huge difference to the children and families it supports across the UK.

The fundraising charge was led by current King of the Jungle and Hits Radio presenter Sam Thompson who had challenged school children across the UK to take ‘One Million Steps’ in order to raise money.

In an incredible achievement the final figure – from the 182 schools across the UK that took part – was actually 11, 604,206 steps. Sam said: ‘What an absolutely unbelievable day and what an absolutely unbelievable total of steps! I am buzzing at just how many people took part in my One Million Steps challenge – we smashed it!!!! And all for an incredible cause…. Making sure kids across the UK won’t go hungry this summer holiday.’

Tom Price and Kat Shoob, presenters of Magic Radio’s The 4 til 7 Show, sang their hearts out for an epic 12 hours at the Magic Radio Big Karaoke Party – helped along by a host of special guests including Gabrielle, Matt Goss, the Scummy Mummies and West End stars from Six and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Over on Greatest Hits Radio the day was dedicated to a Vinyl Revival with broadcasters Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo and Richard Allinson taking it back to the start and playing a selection of tracks from their shows on original vinyl with everything available for listeners to win thanks to HMV. The station also put its first-ever merchandise on-sale – a limited edition t-shirt featuring an image from legendary music photographer Mick Rock.

Absolute Radio played the iconic 5 Words, 5 Grand on Dave Berry’s Breakfast Show with two very special guests. Sam guessed three out of the five but show sponsors Wickes still kindly donated the maximum £5,000 to Cash for Kids despite Sam matching up the word ‘king’ with ‘donkey’!!!

Last month, KISS stars including Tyler West, Tatum McGreal and Jordan Lee ran this year’s London Marathon whilst presenters at Scala Radio and Jazz FM including Penny Smith and Simon Phillips raffled off Andrea Bocelli Hyde Park tickets and a jazz cruise on the Rhone for lucky listeners to raise money. And Planet Rock continued their tradition of creating limited edition t-shirts for Cash for Kids with rock legends Lzzy Hale, Scott Gorham and Tony Wright all designing exclusive tees for the cause.

Sally Aitchison MBE, Managing Director of Cash for Kids, said; “We’re thrilled to have raised such a phenomenal amount. Thanks to our presenters, behind-the-scenes teams and of course our truly amazing supporters, we can make a difference to thousands of families who will struggle to feed their children during the holidays. We’re so grateful to be able to help so many. Thank you.”

It’s not too late to donate – if you can help, visit cashforkids.org.uk

– ENDS –

About Cash for Kids:

Cash for Kids is Bauer Media’s charity in the UK. In 2023 the charity raised over £23 million, supporting more than 583,957 children affected by poverty, illness, abuse, neglect or who have additional needs.

Bauer Media’s Cash for Kids registered charity (England, Wales & NI) 1122062, SC041421 (East Scotland) & SC003334 (West Scotland)

About Bauer Media Audio

Bauer Media Audio is Europe’s leading digital commercial radio broadcaster and audio operator. Experts in the power of sound, the company reaches over 61 million listeners weekly through its broadcast radio, online services, and podcasts. Spanning 9 countries – the UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Portugal, Bauer Media Audio owns leading brands including Today FM, KISS, Mix Megapol, Absolute Radio, Radio Norge, Radio Expres, Radio Nova, Radio 100, RMF, and Rádio Comercial.