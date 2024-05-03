DA LABS Offers the Minoxidil Response Test to Customers Who Have Canceled HIMS / HERS Subscription
HAIR LOSS: TEST AND RE-GROW WITH EASE.IRVINE, CA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people have terminated their subscription for HIMS / HERS due to the tweet released by the founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. Now is the chance to do it the RIGHT way: take the Minoxidil Response Test to test for responsiveness to Minoxidil.
Information that HIMS / HERS (and all other manufacturers of Minoxidil such as Rogaine, Keeps, Kirkland) has never revealed: Only 30-40% of men and women respond to Minoxidil, the only topical FDA approved ingredient for hair-regrowth.
Why spend 6-9 months before finding out if one responds to Minoxidil with such low odds?
The Minoxidil Response Test (MRT): Most often, users quit using hair re-growth systems due to poor results. The MRT is a revolutionary test aimed at addressing the shortcomings of popular hair re-growth systems. It is a hair sulfotransferase enzyme diagnostic test to measure if one is a responder to Minoxidil. The MRT is based on a decade of scientific research backed by clinical studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals.
Minoxidil: DA Labs offers the Minoxidil 5% strength for men and the 2% strength for women.
Limited Time Offer: DA Labs is announcing the sale of the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) with a free one-month supply of Minoxidil. For more information and to order, go to: www.minoxidilresponsetest.com.
