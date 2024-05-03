MDC invites hunters to Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young Scoring Event June 1 in Leasburg

Body

LEASBURG, Mo.—Hunters can find out how their harvest measures up at a special scoring event, hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Living the Dream Outdoor Properties. This event is recognized by the Boone and Crockett Club and Pope and Young clubs.

The official scoring event takes place Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6485 North Service Road in Leasburg, immediately west of the Highway H Exit, in Crawford County. The event is free, and hunters may come anytime during the event hours. Pope and Young, Boone and Crocket certified scorers will be present to perform the official evaluation and scoring process.

Hunters may bring whitetail deer racks from the previous season, or any past season. Shed antlers can also be brought in for scoring. In addition to deer rack scoring, the event will be open to scoring any animal recognized by the Boone and Crockett or Pope and Young organizations.

All racks must have been dried at least 60 days to qualify. Bringing along all harvest information, such as date, time, location and method, is recommended.

No reservations are required and there is no cost for participating. Standard fees for certification do apply if awarded. Hunters should note that if an animal has already been scored by wither club in the past, it cannot be rescored.

For more information, contact Crawford County Conservation Agent Ryan Catron at 573-259-1734, or ryan.catron@mdc.mo.gov.

The Boone and Crocket Club is the internationally recognized standard for judging deer racks taken with firearms from any location, while the Pope and Young Club provides the same kind of certification for antlers harvested by bow and arrow.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.