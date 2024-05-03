Governments of Canada, Saskatchewan and Prince Albert Grand Council Announce Funding to Study Implementation of Indigenous Led Police Services

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 3, 2024

Today, Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc; Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman; and Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), announced an investment of more than $1.4 million to support the implementation of effective and culturally appropriate police services for PAGC member communities.

In October 2022, PAGC and the Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan announced the creation of the PAGC Public Safety Implementation Team to advance work on Indigenous-led public safety initiatives. The findings of this work helped design and determine the costs for a feasibility study under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP).

The investment announced today will enable PAGC to move to the next step of the feasibility study by conducting community safety needs analysis through engagement sessions with all PAGC communities.

"Our government is working collaboratively with the Prince Albert Grand Council to put in place policing services which are responsive to their particular realities and today's announcement is in keeping with the collaborative approach which has guided us throughout our discussions," LeBlanc said. "I look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure the safety of their member communities."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with the Prince Albert Grand Council and invest in the future of First Nations policing and community safety," Merriman said. "This is one of many steps the province is taking to ensure our communities are safe, secure and strong."

"This contribution agreement is a key milestone in our partnership with the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, aiming to advance culturally sensitive policing across our communities," Hardlotte said. "We are thankful for this support, which will allow us to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study. Our goal is to ensure that our public safety strategies are effective and truly reflective of the unique values of Prince Albert Grand Council's member First Nations."

The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) represents 12 First Nations comprised of 28 communities in northern Saskatchewan. PAGC members include Athabasca Denesuline, Plains / Dakota Cree, Swampy Cree and Woodland Cree First Nations.

The First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP) provides funding to support professional, dedicated and culturally responsive policing services. The program supports tripartite policing agreements among the federal government, provincial or territorial governments, and First Nation or Inuit communities. Costs are shared with provinces and territories in accordance with a 52 per cent federal and 48 per cent provincial/territorial cost-share ratio.

Today's investment of more than $1.4 million is being cost shared according to the 52:48 ratio.

Budget 2024 proposes to invest $267.5 million over five years, starting in 2024-2025, and $92.5 million per year ongoing, for First Nations and Inuit-led policing.

Budget 2021 invested $861 million over five years, beginning in 2021-2022, and $145 million ongoing, to support culturally responsive policing and community safety services in Indigenous communities.

