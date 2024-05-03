Company Fined $260,000 for Serious Workplace Injury

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 3, 2024

On April 22, Richelieu Hardware Canada Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening subsection 14-2 of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that any worker who is required or permitted to assemble, use, maintain or dismantle rigging is trained in safe rigging practices, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $185,714.29, with a surcharge of $74,285.71, for a total amount of $260,000.

One additional charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on November 25, 2021, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured while attempting to load a 4,000-pound crate of glass onto a truck.

