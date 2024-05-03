Red Dress Day Raises Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada

CANADA, May 3 - Released on May 3, 2024

Red Dress Day is observed on May 5 each year to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit+ people in Canada. This annual remembrance traces its roots back to the REDress Project initiated by artist of mixed ancestry Jamie Black in 2010. Since then, it has evolved into a nationwide movement.

"Red Dress Day is an opportunity for us to honour those who are dearly missed by remembering their names, talking about their lives, and holding space for the people who love them," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "This is also a day to raise awareness of gender-based violence. Prevention is key in ending inter-personal violence in our province, and our hope is to keep these discussions going."

Government recently announced $42.6 million over the next three years to more than 34 community-based organizations that deliver critical supports and services to individuals and families impacted by inter-personal violence and abuse.

"On this poignant day, we stand with the families of the missing and remember their loved daughters, mothers and sisters," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan helped over 1,000 women and 1,100 children escape violence and provided supports to help rebuild their lives. That preventative work goes on every day."

The 2024-25 budget also underscores ongoing commitments to support First Nation and Métis communities, with $800,000 for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund. The fund, with half of the funding provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE), supports grassroots organizations and communities to develop and deliver projects that help prevent violence and build safety for Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit+ people.

"As we mark Red Dress Day, we stand in support of the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit+ people and their communities," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to addressing the issues raised in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Last year, the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund provided support to 23 projects, and I know that this year we will continue to support projects doing this important work."

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is currently accepting applications. More information, as well as the online application form, is available at saskatchewan.ca/mmiwg-fund.

A support line is available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit+ people. For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

For more information on the recent announcements for funding to address interpersonal violence, please visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2024/april/29/province-commits-426m-in-funding-to-interpersonal-violence-and-abuse-programs.

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2024/april/22/government-launches-awareness-videos-on-early-warning-signs-of-abusive-relationships.

