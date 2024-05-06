Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs Launches New Podcast: "Voices For Care"
This podcast is more than just a platform for discussion—it is a call to action. We aim to unite voices from all corners of the childcare sector to advocate for improvements and inspire our listeners.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever podcast, "Voices For Care," hosted by AACE Chair Krystal Churcher. This new podcast series aims to spotlight the pivotal issues surrounding childcare in Canada, fostering a community of advocacy and change.
"Voices For Care" will feature a diverse lineup of guests including parents, childcare operators, and policymakers. Each episode will navigate the complex landscape of childcare, discussing the pressing challenges faced by families and providers alike, while also highlighting innovative solutions and driving forward the conversation on how to enhance the childcare system nationwide.
Krystal Churcher, Chair of the AACE and podcast host, commented on the launch, "This podcast is more than just a platform for discussion—it is a call to action. We aim to unite voices from all corners of the childcare sector to advocate for improvements and inspire our listeners to become active participants in shaping a brighter future for childcare in Canada."
Listeners can expect engaging and thought-provoking episodes that not only delve into the hardships and triumphs within the childcare sector but also mobilize a community towards collective action. "Voices For Care'' invites you to be part of a movement committed to ensuring every Canadian family has access to the high-quality childcare they need and deserve.
The podcast is available now on YouTube, with new episodes uploaded regularly. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the conversation and help make a difference in the lives of countless families across the country.
For more information about "Voices For Care" or to become involved with the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs, please visit the AACE website.
About AACE:
The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centers, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.
