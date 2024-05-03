Submit Release
Thirty years of innovating rehabilitation equipment

Over thirty years ago, Ian Denison, Equipment Specialist at G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre had the idea to bring together occupational therapists (OT) and rehabilitation equipment vendors under one roof so OTs could learn about technological innovations in equipment for their patients. What resulted was more innovation: as OTs tested power wheelchairs and other patient equipment, they gave vendors real-time feedback that vendors then used to make improvements.

Three decades later, Ian continues to organize the annual Rehabilitation Equipment Expo, the only one of its kind in Western Canada. The expo’s 30th anniversary was marked on March 5, attended by more than 450 OTs, physiotherapists, speech language pathologists and rehabilitation assistants from across Vancouver Coastal Health, B.C. and other western provinces.

Ian says that the collaboration that comes from this event is one of its biggest draws.

“In one day, clinicians can exchange ideas, learn from each other, and provide equipment feedback to vendors,” says Ian. “Vendors and clinicians get a lot of value from coming here, and that ultimately benefits the patients.”

Nancy Forseth, Occupational Therapy Practice Leader, G.F. Strong agrees.

“We value the opportunity to build relationships with vendors and learn about products that could benefit our clients,” says. “They really do augment our therapies.”

