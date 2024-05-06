AI's Impact on Jobs Examined in Ben Angel's New Book 'The Wolf Is at the Door'

The Wolf Is at the Door" lays bare AI's threat to jobs - a ResumeBuilder survey found 44% of companies surveyed say AI will lead to layoffs in 2024.

Ben Angel's "The Wolf Is at the Door" sounds the alarm on AI's rapid job displacement.

We are wildly unprepared for both AI's dangers and opportunities that have surpassed human capacity to comprehend.” — Ben Angel

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As concerns mount over the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market, author Ben Angel's new book, ' The Wolf Is at the Door : How to Survive & Thrive in an AI-Driven World,' offers a timely examination of the challenges and opportunities presented by this technological shift. Drawing on a recent ResumeBuilder.com survey revealing that 37% of business leaders have already begun replacing human staff with AI systems, Angel provides strategies for professionals to adapt and thrive in the face of disruption.The book, which is available now, explores the potential for AI to revolutionize industries and job markets, with nearly half of the surveyed business leaders anticipating further job cuts in 2024 as companies pursue AI-driven efficiency gains. Angel, a renowned author and 8-year VIP contributor for Entrepreneur Magazine whose AI-focused content has garnered over 5 million views, presents a narrative-driven analysis of AI's transformative influence on work and daily life."The Wolf Is at the Door" emphasizes the urgent need for employees to upskill and develop a deep understanding of AI's capabilities, enabling them to identify which aspects of their roles could be enhanced or replaced by this technology. Angel provides readers with practical strategies and insights to help them future-proof their careers and harness AI for personal and professional growth.One of the key issues addressed in the book is the fact that many employees are unknowingly contributing to their own job insecurity. "Employees are unaware that they are inadvertently training AI systems that will replace them," Angel warns. "As they go about their daily tasks, they are essentially teaching AI algorithms how to perform their jobs, making it easier for companies to automate and clone these roles in the future."The rapid progression of AI necessitates that professionals actively engage with and adapt to these advancements. The research presented in 'The Wolf Is at the Door' highlights the crucial need for individuals to gain a thorough understanding of AI's potential influence on their specific industries and job roles, and to take proactive measures to safeguard their professional futures.In addition to its focus on the job market, 'The Wolf Is at the Door' also delves into the wider societal implications of AI. The book investigates the potential effects of this technology on various aspects of life, including financial security, personal identity, and our shared perception of reality. By examining these broader consequences, the book aims to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the far-reaching impact of AI's rapid advancement.

7 Shocking AI Trends for 2024 That Will Leave You Speechless!