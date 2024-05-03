Report: Almost 80% of UN Sustainable Development Goals for Moldova are connected to country’s EU accession negotiation chapters

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova, the United Nations in Moldova and the country’s government have mapped the synergies between the EU accession process and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The results of this mapping can be found in the recently published report ‘Leveraging the Synergies of the EU Accession and the SDGs for the Sustainable Development of Moldova’.

The mapping shows that 128 SDG targets (76%) are connected to individual EU accession negotiation chapters or clusters. Moreover, out of 111 of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027 indicators, 93% are linked to the policy recommendations from the 2023 European Commission report.

This mapping will support the country on its EU integration path as enlargement countries are obliged to link the reporting on the EU accession (including the pre-accession programming and reporting) with the SDG monitoring process.

“Moldova’s efforts to join the European Union are crucial for bringing stability, prosperity, and lawfulness to the country. This journey is not just about politics and economics; it is about changing society as a whole,” said Jānis Mažeiks, EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

As of November 2023, the country’s average readiness across 33 chapters was rated at 1.92 out of 5.0, which is a 9.5% improvement since February 2023. The state of play indicator has improved for eight chapters and most other chapters have shown progress over the past year.

