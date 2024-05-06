Celebrating Excellence: CCC Wins UpCity's National Excellence Award for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of digital marketing, recognition serves as a validation of past achievements and a testament to ongoing excellence and commitment to innovation. For the fourth consecutive year, Conscious Commerce Corporation (CCC) has been honoured with UpCity's prestigious National Excellence Award, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

For CCC, this accolade signifies not just a moment of triumph but a reaffirmation of core values and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

What distinguishes CCC is its commitment to client success. Beyond delivering results, the company fosters partnerships with clients, understanding their unique needs, goals, and challenges. Prioritizing open communication, transparency, and collaboration ensures that every client receives personalized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

The journey to winning the National Excellence Award for four consecutive years has been a testament to CCC's resilience, adaptability, and dedication to excellence. It is marked by milestones, triumphs, and challenges, each contributing to the company's growth and evolution in the digital marketing landscape.

As CCC celebrates this achievement, it does so with humility, gratitude, and a renewed sense of purpose. With eyes set on the future, the company remains committed to raising the bar, setting new standards of excellence, and empowering brands to thrive in the digital age.

How Does UpCity Select Winners?

UpCity, one of the largest platforms connecting qualified B2B service providers with companies, utilizes its proprietary Recommendability Rating to score more than 84,000 B2B service providers across industries. The highest Recommendability ratings receive the prestigious award.

How is the Recommendability Rating Calculated?

The Recommendability Rating is calculated based on various factors, including profile completion, UpCity engagement and reviews, Google reviews, search presence, location consistency, domain authority, and website speed and experience.