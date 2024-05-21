Award Winning LA Documentary Highlights an Immigrant’s Passion to Restore Old Bikes, and Teach New Skills
"Mechanical Theology," a documentary short, is a call-to-action to pass on motor maintenance skills in a space where 800,000 new skilled technicians are needed.
My dream would be to teach people how to work on bikes. Someday maybe. Until then, I keep working on them. If I don’t, who will?”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A short documentary about an immigrant’s passion for restoring old motorcycles has garnered notice in the film festival communities. The film is "Mechanical Theology," and it is 60-year-old Angeleno Paschoal Revitte’s meditation on why a person invests incalculable blood, sweat, and tears into resurrecting old machines. It is a concise black-and-white film that you can watch on YouTube or Vimeo.
— Paschoal Revitte
Viewed through the lens of passing on his technical skills, Paschoal’s passion becomes a vision quest. And his concern for future generations casts a spotlight on a deficit of skilled technicians in the automotive, aviation, avionics, and appliance industries.
According to a 2023 report from the TechForce Foundation, the numbers of enrollments grew in these fields from 2020 to 2022, for the first time in a decade, but to meet demand, another 800,000 skilled technicians are needed in the market before 2027, for good paying technical jobs. Even with recent enrollment increases at tech schools, the gap continues.
Paschoal arrived in Los Angeles from Brazil almost 40 years ago, for the American dream-as a movie stunt rider. What he found was a moto mecca in Southern California, one he quietly helped revive by restoring hundreds of vintage motorcycles over the past four decades. Restoring bikes is Paschoal’s robust side hustle; he works a day job. But it is also an act of meditation and peace, a quietude whose importance has increased for him in recent years-providing sanctuary from the chaos of the pandemic, inflation, and civil unrest.
But more than this, Paschoal’s hobby represents a dream: to share his passion for repairing machines, and to be a catalyst for creating interest in the technical fields for young people. “My dream would be to teach people how to work on bikes. Someday maybe. Until then, I keep working on them. If I don’t, who will?
The film ends on a hopeful note, with a belief that there are people willing to continue Paschoal’s craft. Of the need for technicians, automotive technicians are still in the highest demand.
Mechanical Theology will be considered for twenty contests and festivals in 2024 and has already earned numerous awards. The film has received honors from the WILDSound Daily Festival, The Impact DOCS Awards festival, and was selected for inclusion in this year’s Utah Arts FEAR NO FILM Festival, the Latino FEEDBACK Film Festival, the Five-Minute Film Festival, and the Impact DOCS Awards. The documentary just took an Honorable Mention from the OLA Film Festival.
To learn more about how a gap in skilled motor techs drove the film’s production, contact Toddi Norum, owner of That Amazing Content Team at Toddi (at) ThatAmazingContentTeam (dot) com, 978-621-9001. For interviews with Paschoal Revitte, also contact Toddi Norum.
Toddi Norum
That Amazing Content Team
+1 978-621-9001
toddi@thatamazingcontentteam.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other
Mechanical Theology: A Meditation on Restoring Old Motorcycles