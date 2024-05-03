Point Acquisitions and Sago Capital Acquire Industrial Property in Greensboro, North Carolina, Strengthening Portfolio Expansion

Saint Petersburg, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Petersburg, Florida -

Point Acquisitions, a leading real estate investment firm, proudly announces the successful acquisition of 2600 Greengate Drive, an industrial property strategically located in the heart of Greensboro, North Carolina. This acquisition not only signifies Point Acquisitions’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the vibrant North Carolina market, but also marks its inaugural collaboration with esteemed partner, Sago Capital.

The industrial property at 2600 Greengate Drive boasts a prime location, offering convenient access to major transportation routes and logistical hubs, making it an attractive asset for businesses seeking efficient operations. With a long-term tenant already in place, this acquisition promises stable returns for investors.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Point Acquisitions as we continue to execute on our strategy of acquiring high-quality assets in strategic markets. According to Timothy Choi, Managing Director at Point, “We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in North Carolina, a market known for its economic vitality and growth.” Furthermore, partnering with Sago Capital on this venture underscores our shared vision and commitment to continuing to acquire additional assets in North Carolina.

This transaction marks Point Acquisition's second successful deal in North Carolina this year, further solidifying its position in the region’s real estate landscape. Point Acquisitions remains dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on lucrative opportunities that generate sustainable returns.

For more information about Point Acquisitions and its latest acquisitions, please visit our site or contact Jesse Shemesh.

Point Acquisitions looks forward to continuing its growth trajectory and pursuing new opportunities that align with its strategic objectives.

Sago Capital, which is based in Texas is a boutique investment firm with a unique blend of real estate expertise and operating company management experience.

About Point Acquisitions:

With a quarter-century of collective experience under its belt, Point Acquisitions has become a leader in the real estate industry renowned for its innovative, technology-driven approach. The company specializes in streamlining real estate transactions across the United States, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions and our proprietary commercial real estate iBuyer platform to streamline processes.

Point Acquisitions’ proprietary technology platform integrates seamlessly with various real estate ecosystems, allowing real-time data analysis and decision-making. This process has significantly reduced transaction times, making the buying and selling experience more efficient and convenient..

The company’s team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every transaction further demonstrating its commitment to excellence.

Point Acquisitions has been able to successfully position itself at the forefront of the real estate industry by successfully marrying conventional real estate know-how with modern technological advancements. The company upholds its reputation as a pioneer in the real estate industry by continually establishing new standards for effectiveness, efficiency, and dependability.

For more details or investment opportunities, visit the Point Acquisitions website.

###

For more information about Point Acquisitions LLC, contact the company here:



Point Acquisitions LLC

Jesse Shemesh, President/CEO

727-788-4324

jshemesh@pointacquisitions.com

501 East Kennedy Boulevard, 14th Floor, Tampa, FL 33602



Jesse Shemesh, President/CEO