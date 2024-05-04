Gala Dinner in Celebration of International Day of Conscience

Teburoro Tito, Ambassador of Kiribati to the UN, delivers remarks, highlighting the importance of conscience and the power of hope for global peace at a gala dinner in celebration of the 5th International Day of Conscience in New York, on April 3, 2024. (AP Images) Mohan Pieris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN, left, rings the Bell of World Peace and Love as Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), looks on, at a gala dinner in New York, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Images) Sophia Tesfamariam, Ambassador of Eritrea to the UN, left, is presented with the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, at a gala dinner in New York, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (AP Images) Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute and Permanent Observer to the UN of the International Anti-Corruption Academy, left, is presented with a Conscience Scarf by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL. (AP Images) Monica Sanchez, International Cultural Ambassador, right, on behalf of Actor Danny Glover, presents Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, President of FOWPAL, with the Power of Dream Award in recognition of his late wife, Madam Yu, Mei Jung. (AP Images)

Realizing the Vision of Peace with Conscience and the Power of Hope

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the International Day of Conscience (April 5), the Permanent Mission of Kiribati to the United Nations and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) jointly hosted a gala dinner at the Westin New York Grand Central. The event brought together ambassadors and delegates from various countries' Permanent Missions to the United Nations, along with former heads of state and government, diplomats, and leaders of non-governmental organizations. The goal was to encourage the development of actionable plans through mutual exchange and sharing, addressing global challenges, such as environmental sustainability and human survival.The distinguished guests included Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili, former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, former President of Ecuador; Sophia Tesfamariam, Ambassador of Eritrea to the UN; Mohan Pieris, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UN; Roxanna De los Santos de Piantini, former Alternate Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UN (Vienna); Gloria Starr Kins, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of the United Nations-accredited publication Social and Diplomatic Review (SDR); Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute and Permanent Observer to the UN of the International Anti-Corruption Academy; Dr. Ankica Marinovic, Professor and sociologist of religion, who also served as an advisor for religion and education to President Ivo Josipovic of Croatia (2010 to 2015).Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, delivered welcome remarks, noting that while the Earth and humanity are facing unprecedented challenges, “as long as every global citizen upholds their conscience, consolidates their willingness, and acts upon virtuous deeds, we have a chance to navigate these challenges. When leaders confront crises with compassion, courage, and genuine wisdom, actively seeking solutions for peace, harmony, justice, and win-win situations to benefit the Earth and humanity, we will be able to transform a crisis into an opportunity for positive change. Let’s gather the power of hope and guide people towards the path of sustainable development. Let’s pray for an end to war, the eradication of disease, and all people to share in safety and peace.”Teburoro Tito, Ambassador of Kiribati to the United Nations, emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and thanked Dr. Hong for initiating the International Day of Conscience and their partnership in promoting the Word Day of the Power of Hope for global peace.Sophia Tesfamariam, Ambassador of Eritrea to the UN, spoke about two fundamental aspects of human spirits– conscience and hope: “In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, and strife, it’s crucial to reflect on the profound significance of conscience and hope in guiding our actions and shaping our collective destiny.”FOWPAL hosted a ceremony of ringing the Bell of World Peace and love. Amb. Mohan Pieris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN, rang the Bell and wished “that people will love one another and live in peace and happiness.”Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presented the Compass Clock of Conscience to honored guests, including Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, Deputy Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the UN; Wisnique Panier, Minister Counsellor of Haiti to the UN; Aleksandra Pyra, a specialist; Gael Leloup, UNICEF technical specialist; Sami Areikat, department of economic and social affairs DESA capacity building officer; Rahma Soliman, communications officer at International Organization for Migration IOM; Hillel Joseph Cohen-Matlofsky, department of communications at the UN/ political affairs specialist; and Rashad Alkhader, UN correspondent for a Yemeni newspaper.The event organizers also invited former heads of state and government, UN ambassadors, and NGO leaders to share their words and actions of conscience as well as to plant “seeds of love and peace” in various parts of the world, symbolizing the flourishing of conscience and the power of hope across the planetDr. Monica Sanchez, International Cultural Ambassador and Founder of Miss Caricom Foundation, on behalf of Actor Danny Glover, presented Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze with the Power of Dream Award in recognition of his late wife, Madam Yu, Mei Jung for her remarkable leadership and tireless efforts in advocating for conscientious education, respect, tolerance, and compassion among individuals, nations, and societies.Madam Yu, Mei-Jung served as vice president of FOWPAL, Chair of the Advisory Board of the Association of World Citizens (UN ECOSOC-accredited NGO), and Co-founder of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy . Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Americas Chapter; Hugues Sanon, UN representative of COJEP International; and Johnny Ford, Founder of World Conference of Mayors, honored Madam Yu with various awards for her tireless efforts and significant contributions to the promotion of conscience, love, and peace worldwide. Andrew Goodell, member of New York State Assembly, joined forces with other leaders and organizations to declare April 4 as Madam Yu Mei-Jung Legacy Day.In celebration of the International Day of Conscience, FOWPAL invited all to attend its Conscience Festival at Centennial Square in front of Pasadena City Hall, California on April 6 from 1:00-5:00 pm and a concert of gratitude and blessings at California State University, Los Angeles on April 7, 2024, from 3:00-5:30 pm. Both events will feature fabulous cultural performances, encouraging everyone to follow their conscience and do good deeds to improve themselves, their communities, and the world!Contacts of FOWPAL C/O Tai Ji Men Qigong AcademyJennifer Hong (408) 896-8985Lily Chen (626)202-5268Events@taijimen.org2023pressrelease@gmail.com

