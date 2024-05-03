Attorney General Bonta Announces $273 Million Nationwide Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for its Role in the Opioid Epidemic

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a nationwide agreement in principle on monetary terms that will require opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals to pay up to $272.5 million nationally to address its role in the opioid epidemic. The attorneys general allege that Amneal Pharmaceuticals failed to properly monitor and report suspicious opioid orders. The settlement, if completed, will provide up to $92.5 million in cash and $180 million nationwide in opioid overdose reversal products to resolve claims by states and local communities against Amneal Pharmaceuticals. States that do not accept the medication will receive cash in lieu of the products.

“Today, I am thinking of the countless families and communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. I can’t begin to imagine the immense pain they have been through,” said Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to hold accountable those that fueled this public health crisis. Today’s announcement builds on our efforts to heal our communities and respond to this epidemic from all angles, from recovery services to resources on prevention and treatment.”

The negotiations in this agreement have been led by California, New York, Delaware, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with an executive committee consisting of the attorneys general of Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, and Oregon. In addition to the financial terms, a final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes.

Attorney General Bonta is unwavering in his commitment to protect California communities and fight the opioid crisis. To date, the California Department of Justice has secured over $48 billion through nationwide settlements, including up to $4.25 billion for California, bringing needed funding back to communities for treatment and prevention strategies.