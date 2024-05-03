Submit Release
Anchorage DAâ€™s Office, Domestic Violence Unit Secures Guilty Verdicts in Two Felony Assault Cases

May 3, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, an Anchorage jury convicted 35-year-old Michael Roberts Jolly of one count of Assault in the Third Degree for strangling a domestic partner. Jolly was also convicted of felony Fear Assault in the Third Degree for placing the victim in fear by this same conduct.

Jolly was previously convicted of Assault in the Fourth Degree from this same incident in November 2023, but the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the felony charges at that time. Jolly faces up to five years imprisonment for the Assault in the Third-Degree charges. Sentencing is scheduled for August 29, 2024. Assistant District Attorney Ashley McGraw prosecuted this case.

Last week, on April 25, 2024, an Anchorage jury convicted 24-year-old Cyaron Javon Antonio Williams of one count of Assault in the Third Degree for recklessly causing physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument, specifically using hands or other objects to impede normal breathing or circulation of blood by applying pressure on the throat or neck or obstructing the nose or mouth. Williams was also convicted of two counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree. Williams faces up to five years imprisonment for the Assault in the Third Degree charge. Sentencing is scheduled for September 19, 2024. Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Croft and Julia McCartney prosecuted this case.

Patrol officers and domestic violence investigators with the Anchorage Police Department investigated both cases.

CONTACT: Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop at (907) 269-6300, or brittany.dunlop@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

