MDC hosts beginning archery programs in Hannibal May 18

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to shoot archery May 18 at J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area. There will be a morning and afternoon session. The morning session will run from 9:30-11:00 a.m., and the afternoon session will run form 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Archery is a safe and fun sport for everyone. All levels of abilities are welcome, but these programs are geared for novices ages 8 and older. All equipment will be provided, and one-on-one instruction will be provided. Participants are asked to wear sturdy, closed toe shoes.

Register for the morning program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42B. Register for the afternoon program at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/426. Questions about these programs can be sent to Kathi Moore at kathi.moore@mdc.mo.gov. To locate J. Thad Ray Memorial Wildlife Area from Hannibal at the junction of Route W and Hwy 61, take Route W west approximately 1 mile.