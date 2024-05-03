Campworks Unveils Three New NS-1 Adventure Trailer Trim Packages

The NS-1 sits atop the mountain as daybreaks in the Colorado Rockies. Campworks NS-1 Electrified Pro offers EV charging anywhere. Campworks logo inspired by the compass that guides each of us toward nature.

Campworks announces three distinct trim packages for its flagship NS-1 teardrop trailer series: the NS-1 SE, NS-1 Electrified, and NS-1 Electrified Pro.

DACONO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campworks, a leading innovator in sustainable outdoor adventure trailers, is thrilled to announce the launch of three distinct trim packages for its flagship NS-1 teardrop trailer series: the NS-1 SE, NS-1 Electrified, and NS-1 Electrified Pro. Each model is meticulously designed to cater to varying levels of outdoor enthusiasts, from casual adventurers to seasoned overlanders, ensuring that every outdoor experience is unparalleled.

Introducing the NS-1 SE: The Gateway to Adventure

The NS-1 SE trailer is designed for those who want the ultimate overland teardrop trailer but don’t need on-demand power or have already invested in their own power supply. Priced at an approachable $33,500, the NS-1 SE knocks the competition out of the park at this price point featuring a durable one-piece composite body, R9+ insulation, and an off-road-ready steel frame. The only adventure trailer at this price point offering weather-proof comfort plus a luxurious cabin with finishes like real walnut wood cabinets and acoustic insulation, the NS-1 SE is also ready to “plug and play” with a power setup of your own.

NS-1 Electrified: A Balance of Comfort and Power

For those who crave more power and luxury in their travels, the NS-1 Electrified trailer offers significant upgrades, most notably a 6KWh battery pack, 4500 watt inverter, and integrated solar panel. Priced at $57,000, this model is ideal for explorers looking to extend their off-grid journeys with a suite of comforts such as enhanced lighting, a slide-out kitchen with a portable induction stove, and 20 gallons of water capacity.

NS-1 Electrified Pro: The Pinnacle of Off-Grid Technology

At the pinnacle of teardrop trailer innovation, the NS-1 Electrified Pro offers unmatched luxury and capability for the serious adventurer. With a price tag of $85,000, it features a 12KWh battery capacity, a 9KW inverter, and comprehensive amenities including on-demand hot water and 240V power capability that is globally compatible. Ready for Starlink integration, the NS-1 Electrified Pro is designed for you to chase your adventure. This model is designed specifically for those who demand the best in off-grid performance and comfort with no limits to where they can go.

Sustainable Innovation and Community Commitment

All trailer models are built with sustainability in mind, featuring materials such as recycled water bottle PET cores in their construction and an approach that embodies energy into a long lasting and resilient composite structure. "At Campworks, our commitment goes beyond creating the best adventure trailers. We're dedicated to a resilient future connected to nature. Along the way we are supporting the community of Lamar, CO, where initial trailer assembly occurs," said Mat Hager, COO of Campworks. "It matters that we build a new standard in the RV industry and consider the entire process 'Cradle to Cradle.'"

The NS-1 series is more than just a line of products; it's a gateway to exploring the great outdoors in comfort and style. Whether you're a weekend warrior or a seasoned explorer, Campworks has a solution that will enhance your adventures.

Availability

The NS-1 SE, NS-1 Electrified, and NS-1 Electrified Pro are available for order now. For more details, visit campworksco.com or contact sales@campworksco.com.

About Campworks

Campworks is Colorado-based company that specializes in designing high-quality, sustainable outdoor adventure trailers designed to be easy to tow and for a variety of environments. With a focus on innovation and community, Campworks is dedicated to enhancing the outdoor experiences of adventurers worldwide.

