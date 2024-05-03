Press Releases

05/03/2024

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Sunday for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an annual ceremony hosted by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that serves as the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

During this year’s ceremony – which will be held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland – a plaque containing the names of 226 fallen firefighters will be unveiled and added to the memorial, becoming a permanent part of the federal park. Among the names included will be one firefighter from Connecticut: Anthony A. DeSimone, a lieutenant and 23-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department who suffered a fatal medical emergency after completing a shift on August 24, 2023.

“This annual observance is an opportunity for everyone in our state and our nation to pay tribute to the firefighters who risk their lives out of a sense of protection for their fellow neighbors,” Governor Lamont said. “It takes a special kind of person to become a firefighter, who is willing to risk injury to help save lives and property. We also honor the families of firefighters, who make many sacrifices over the course of their loved one’s service. I am thankful to every firefighter who is protecting our communities, and I honor all the heroes we lost in the line of duty.”

“Our state’s firefighters demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to leadership, bravery and dedication to their stations – they are truly heroes,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “We are humbled by their sense of duty to keeping their communities safe, and there are simply not enough words to express our gratitude for their service. Today, let us all take time to honor the sacrifice of our fallen firefighters, and hold their loved ones in our hearts.”