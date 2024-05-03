Foreign minister meets with foreign leaders on sidelines of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

VIETNAM, May 3 -

PARIS — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had met with several countries' senior officials in Paris on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s Ministerial Council Meeting on May 2-3.

During the reception for his Peruvian counterpart Javier Gonzalez Olaechea, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam treasures its ties with Peru, and hailed the positive development in the bilateral relations in recent time, with two-way trade increasing continuously, making Peru one of the five leading economic partners of Việt Nam in the region.

He took this occasion to thank the Peruvian Government and people for providing COVID-19 vaccines for Vietnam, helping the country to overcome the pandemic and open its border soon.

Discussing measures to bolster the bilateral relations in the time ahead, the two diplomats concurred to join hands to organise activities marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1994-2024), enhance the exchange of high-level delegations, and continue coordination and support for each other within the framework of the UN, OECD, and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). The two ministers agreed to work toward the success of APEC’s high-level week slated for November in Peru.

They also expressed their hope to continue deepening the friendship relations and multifaceted cooperation, particularly in politics, diplomacy, trade and investment, as well as seeking measures to remove bottlenecks in the economic ties.

Besides, they were unanimous to effectively carry out cooperative mechanisms, enhance the signing and implementation of cooperative agreements to push ahead the multifaceted relations in a practical manner.

The same day, Sơn met with Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah Alaoui, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam attaches much importance to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the African country over the past time, especially in renewables and automobile production. Sơn invited the Moroccan Minister to pay an official visit to Việt Nam.

Fettah, for her part, agreed to promote cooperation with Việt Nam in the fields of the two sides’ interest, such as farm product processing, renewables, tourism, enhancement of business delegation exchange, banking and finance.

The two ministers emphasised the necessity to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, work together to implement bilateral cooperative mechanisms, and coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially in the framework of the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Receiving Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman on the same day, Minister Sơn asserted that Việt Nam always values the traditional friendship with countries in the Balkans, with Croatia being a priority partner.

He spoke highly of the close and effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries, including the organisation of Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân’s trip to Croatia in November 2022, and the political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level in March.

Radman said he hopes to strengthen the bilateral ties, comprising parliamentary cooperation, and agreed with Sơn's recommendation to establish an inter-governmental committee on economic cooperation while concurring to negotiate and sign an agreement on education and labour cooperation.

He suggested both sides promote delegation exchanges and collaboration in science-technology, education and tourism.

The two ministers agreed to join hands to arrange activities welcoming the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, including cultural days, a painting exhibition, a film week and art performances in the two countries to enhance mutual understanding.



Holding talks with Lithuanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Simonas Satunas on May 2 morning, Sơn thanked Lithuania for supporting Việt Nam during the negotiations and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, and being one of the first EU members to approve the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Sơn took the occasion to propose the European country to contribute its voice in recognising Việt Nam's efforts to fully and strictly carry out the European Commission’s (EC) recommendations on sustainable development of the fisheries, as well as urge the EC to lift its “yellow card” against Vietnamese seafood and other EU members to approve the EVIPA at the earliest.

Satunas said he has been impressed by the socio-economic achievements that Việt Nam has reaped over the past years, and agreed to consider the possibilities to set up bilateral economic mechanisms to bolster collaboration in the domains of the two countries’ strengths like renewables, IT, education, training, agriculture, culture and tourism.

Despite their robust development, the traditional Việt Nam – Lithuania relations have not been on a par with their potential, they said, agreeing on several measures to strengthen cooperation in the coming time, including enhancing the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintaining political consultative mechanisms, effectively implementing cooperative deals inked between the two foreign ministries, and supporting each other at multilateral forums such as the UN, ASEAN-EU and OECD.

Meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith in the same morning, Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam will continue assisting Laos to take on its role as the ASEAN Chair in 2024, while suggesting Laos join hands to promote the OECD-ASEAN ties as well as the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme.

Saleumxay recommended Việt Nam to participate and make positive contributions to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Laos, enhance coordination and support for each other at international, regional and sub-regional forums, and join hands with other member states to uphold solidarity, overcome challenges and consolidate the central role of ASEAN.

They expressed their delight at the achievements in the Việt Nam-Laos solidarity, friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and agreed to bring into play the outcomes of the meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone when the latter was in Hà Nội to attend the ASEAN Future Forum on April 22 and 23.

They hailed the trustworthy and effective cooperation and close coordination between the two foreign ministries, manifested through enhancing delegation exchanges, high-level meetings and important bilateral cooperative mechanisms.

They also agreed to continue promoting the effective implementation of their cooperative agreements during 2021-2025, and existing cooperative mechanisms, especially separate tripartite cooperation agreements that Việt Nam and Laos have with Cambodia, Australia, and Thailand. — VNS