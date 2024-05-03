Rebase Partners with Jarritos for USA Campaign to Enhance User Engagement Through Blockchain Integration

Rebase Revolutionizes User Engagement and Marketing with Jarritos in Groundbreaking Blockchain Campaign that offers exclusive prizes

New York, NY, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebase, a pioneering mobile gaming application that combines move-to-earn mechanics with advanced geolocation technology, has partnered with the iconic beverage brand Jarritos. This exciting collaboration marks the launch of an exclusive USA campaign designed to enrich user engagement and interaction while presenting Rebase users with unparalleled opportunities to win distinctive, Jarritos-themed prizes.

Central to this initiative is the innovative use of blockchain technology, which Rebase leverages to create a transparent, secure, and interactive gaming environment. This integration of blockchain enhances the app's functionality and showcases Web3’s potential to revolutionize marketing strategies by providing a dynamic user experience that rewards engagement with tangible benefits.

“The alliance between Rebase and Jarritos stands as a shining example of the evolving landscape of blockchain and GameFi, catering to the evolving demands of contemporary marketing. This campaign transcends mere prize-winning; it immerses users in an exhilarating journey, urging them to explore their surroundings and forge authentic connections with the Jarritos brand,” — Mike Lee, Jarritos Web3 Team.

Through the Rebase app, participants can secure exclusive merchandise, experiencing firsthand the unrivaled benefits of blockchain technology. Every transaction and interaction within the campaign is meticulously recorded on the blockchain, fostering transparency, instilling trust among participants, and rendering each gaming achievement both gratifying and secure.

The Rebase team shared their excitement about the partnership: "Our collaboration with Jarritos represents a fusion of innovation and tradition, where cutting-edge technology meets beloved cultural icons. Through this partnership, we aim to redefine the boundaries of user engagement and showcase the transformative power of blockchain in modern marketing."

Rebase is set to onboard new users into the Web3 ecosystem, leveraging the familiar and beloved Jarritos brand to reduce barriers to entry and enhance the overall user experience. This campaign also serves as a strategic move to bridge the gap between established Web2 brands and the burgeoning Web3 space. The initiative marks a significant step forward in integrating blockchain technology with mainstream marketing practices, paving the way for future innovations.

About Rebase

Rebase is a pioneering mobile gaming application that blends move-to-earn mechanics with advanced geolocation technology, offering users unparalleled gaming experiences and tangible rewards. Through its innovative integration of blockchain technology, Rebase sets new standards in transparency, security, and user engagement.

About Jarritos

Jarritos is a renowned beverage brand celebrated for its vibrant flavors and rich cultural heritage. Since its inception, Jarritos has captivated consumers with its distinctive range of sodas, embodying the essence of Mexican tradition and flavor.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com