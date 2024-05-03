Governor Hochul Celebrates Historic Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “The New York State Tuition Assistance Program has been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless students across the state, making higher education not just a dream but a reality for those who thought it unattainable. This report underscores New York State's dedication to developing pathways for all students to thrive in higher education frameworks, irrespective of their economic background or first-generation status.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “New York’s Tuition Assistance Program, along with help from federal and institutional aid, has made it possible for 52% of SUNY’s resident students to attend college tuition free. This report shows how vital TAP is for student success and upward mobility, and now that Governor Hochul and the legislature have doubled the minimum TAP award from $500 to $1,000, and increased income thresholds, we are looking forward to writing the next chapter of student success for New Yorkers.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Thousands of CUNY students stand to benefit from the historic expansion of TAP included in the FY25 Enacted Budget. The State’s robust financial aid program is more critical than ever to the ability of New Yorkers of all backgrounds to pursue their educational goals, achieve their career dreams and climb the socioeconomic ladder. We thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering support of higher education and the continued expansion of this vital program.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The Board of Regents, Education Department, and I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for continuing to provide the resources needed for all students to succeed in school and beyond. New York will reach its full potential when all students have equitable access to educational opportunities, and TAP plays a critical role in making that vision possible.”

Farmingdale State College President John Nader said, “Once again, Governor Hochul has delivered unprecedented results for higher education and for New York’s college students. The expansion of TAP eligibility is most welcome news. It is another big step in making a college more affordable for working and middle class New Yorkers. Her commitment to access and affordability is clear. She has delivered historic increases in support for the SUNY system and higher education. Now, thanks to the Governor’s leadership, thousands of our students will find Farmingdale Stater College to be an even greater value.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “The enacted budget includes major improvements to TAP and students should take advantage of these increases. Thousands of dollars are left untouched because high school seniors do not apply for these grants. We ‘Turned on the TAP’ and I urge those eligible to apply."

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “Expansion of New York’s Tuition Assistance Program will allow more New York students to TAP into much-needed additional financial aid. In combination, TAP’s increased income eligibility limits and minimum award amount will make the cost of investing in education more affordable. Income should not limit people from achieving their fullest potential, and these improvements will help ensure it won’t.”

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, "As an advocate for educational advancement and equity, I applaud Governor Hochul's commitment to expanding the Tuition Assistance Program. This enhancement is a major step forward in our collective effort to ensure that higher education is within reach for more New Yorkers, especially those from low-income and underrepresented communities. By increasing the financial thresholds and awards, we are not just opening doors to college for nearly 50,000 additional students, but we are also investing in the future of our state’s workforce and economy. The TAP Difference Report clearly shows that when we make education more accessible, we uplift entire communities and build a stronger, more inclusive New York. I'm looking forward to the access to higher education this will bring to prospective students in our community."

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “This year’s enacted budget makes significant investments necessary in New York’s higher education programs; keeping our colleges and universities nationally and internationally competitive, transforming student affordability and TAP for the first time in a quarter century, and continuing our progress on ushering in a new era for Higher Education. As I’ve said before, nearly 70 percent of students report cost as the most significant barrier to higher education. With New Yorkers citing affordability as their number one concern, this year’s investments in TAP will allow a new generation of students and families the opportunity to pursue their dream of attaining a higher education. Thank you to Governor Hochul, Senator Stavisky, and Speaker Heastie for working to make these investments and recognizing the need to invest wisely in our future via our higher education system.”