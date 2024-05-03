Organisational Green Flags of Being People-Oriented - YourRetailCoach Africa

Organisational Green Flags of Being People-Oriented 1

Being people-oriented is a highly respected quality among organisations. It shows commitment to mutual benefits, collective growth, and sustainability.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stepping into what is being called ‘The African Century’, entrepreneurs and existing business owners or business heads of corporates from within and outside Africa intending to start a business in one or more of the many prospering countries of the region like South Africa, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, DRC and others cannot afford to ignore the relevance of being people-oriented organisations and the associated organisational values.

In this communiqué, business consultants of YRC shed light on the characteristics of people-oriented organisations.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐞𝐬

People-oriented organisations endorse work-life balance in many different ways. Flexible working options are one of them. Hybrid working serves as an example here. Next are the liberal leave policies of people-oriented organisations and expectations from employees to plan and use leaves responsibly. Then there is the element of health and wellness programs in such organisations where employees are encouraged to take part. Such programs may also feature counselling sessions with qualified experts. Other benefits like health insurance coverage and free/subsidised annual health check-ups for self and family are also provided by many organisations. Cleanliness and hygiene are treated as a priority. Employee-first organisations sternly adhere to zero tolerance for any kind of discrimination, harassment, or bullying in workplaces. SOP Development and implementation is highly recommended by experienced business process consultants like BPX for helping HR departments in organisations to smoothly run the HR policies and systems including all employee benefit schemes.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Since people-focused organisations emphasise the individual development of employees, it takes them to provide opportunities for training and learning to their employees. Through such platforms, employees get the chance to level up their knowledge and expertise in their respective domains. Many companies even provide education leave to pursue advanced courses like a PhD or executive MBA. After completing higher education or training and resuming work, employees become eligible to assume higher positions. Such scope of training and development aids in the career progression of employees. In such organisations, employees with the right potential need not change jobs and places to move up in their careers.

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧-𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Open communication is an important requirement for building a healthy work culture - a flagship feature of people-oriented organisations. In a work culture of open-door communication, employees are encouraged to speak up freely and share their ideas and opinions. The desire for control and centralisation paves the way for teamwork and shared expertise. Top management and others in leadership positions understand and imbibe this ideology. It allows the generation and streaming of new ideas to do things in better ways. People-centric organisations maintain two-way communication and a mechanism for sharing feedback and suggestions. Such organisations are open to constructive criticism and make room for whistleblowing as well to ensure that non-routine communication does not get lost in organisational layers. Because of open-door communication, change management is relatively easier in people-centric cultures and sustainable organisations.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 & 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥

People-oriented leadership and organisations seek to ensure that the hard work and contribution of each and every employee is duly recognised and rewarded. It could be through PMS or periodical reviews. Recognition in day-to-day work helps sustain the motivation and morale of employees. Relying on PMS, which is usually an annual affair, may erode the confidence of productive employees because of its longer duration. This also shows how easily an organisation can be viewed as a not people-friendly workplace. Every organisation claims that it is people-oriented and a place of fair and equal opportunities for all but the reality is different.

Disrespect or ‘lack of respect’ are not the same thing and each need not always be loud. These aberrations from normal or expected behaviour are reflected in the everyday conduct of everyone in an organisation as individuals, as groups, as a culture, as a system, or as an organisation as a whole.

In people-centric organisations, policies and procedures for securing respect and recognition for all find priority in all HR planning and activities with executive sponsorship and department-wise accountability.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Employee-first organisations exhibit a work environment in which employees engage deeply in their roles and responsibilities, work in cohesion, and are always willing to collaborate. Employees derive a more meaningful and exciting experience in such workplaces. Employees also learn better and quicker in such work environments. Focusing on people leads such organisations to find ways to make jobs and workplaces something to be looked forward to. This is not possible without having people together as a team on a mission.

People-oriented organisations grant greater autonomy and ownership over work to their employees. It helps individuals come out of their comfort zones, fight their weaknesses with self-development and teamwork, and be more productive and innovative.

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

People-oriented organisation emphasises providing long-term, non-financial benefits to their employees. These benefits cover work-life balance, health and wellness programs, career enhancement opportunities, flexible working options, high-quality work culture, friendly leave policies, education breaks, etc. Focusing on these kinds of benefits reflects the commitment of an organisation towards contributing to the future security of its employees. There are many globally renowned organisations people aspire to work with because of their people-friendly environment, policies and systems. It helps such companies attract and retain talent who seek long-term engagement over changing jobs frequently for short-term gains.

