This will be a non-clinical facility for children diagnosed with cancer, and complement the existing successful service provided by CFFC at Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, County Down. The new centre in Cong will enable CFFC to increase the number of children and parents it supports on the island each year from 1,800 to 4,000, and construction is expected to commence in summer 2024.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly visits the site of the soon to be Daisy Lodge as building commences in earnest this summer
