A Day in the Life of a School Nutrition Worker

(Jannet Harjula and Nancy Duguay serve lunch to St. George Municipal School kindergarten Students.)

Jannet Harjula started her education journey as the owner of a local daycare more than 30 years ago. Like so many educators, Harjula found herself drawn back to education after selling her business. She started substitute teaching at St. George School. It wasn’t long before she transitioned to school nutrition, where she has been since 2014, first as a food service assistant and now as the food service director.

Harjula starts her day bright and early at 6:30 in the morning with her right-hand woman, Food Service Assistant Nancy Duguay. Harjula jokes while carefully layering sausage on a sheet pan in preparation for lunch and breakfast sandwiches. Duguay and her counterpart, Dawn Gauthier, worked for Harjula at her former business. “We come in at 6:30 every morning. Nancy starts breakfast, and I start prepping for lunch. Dawn comes in after breakfast,” says Harjula.

The St. George kitchen sits behind the cafeteria, adjacent to the school gymnasium and music room. In the first hours of the morning, the sun filters through the cafeteria windows, illuminating a mural of animated fruits and vegetables dancing up the walls and a certificate of excellence celebrating Harjula and her team’s perfect score on their recent state inspection.

Duguay serving students cereal during breakfast.

Students start arriving around 7:30, giving Duguay about an hour to set everything up. Breakfast prep starts with washing fruit; today, it’s apples. Duguay runs hot water into an empty silver sink, so clean she can see her reflection as she washes each apple and places them carefully into a giant metal colander.

After filling her cart with orange juice, granola bars, and milk, Duguay heads to the cafeteria to meet the morning’s first students. “We have the best kids,” she beams as she greets each child by name and asks them about their weekend.

After breakfast, everyone pitches in to keep the dishes down and the kitchen clean. Gauthier arrives just as the last breakfast bowls are packed away. As the students start their day, data from their “crew” or homeroom teachers starts pouring into a shared spreadsheet created by St. George Technology Director Paul Meinersmann. “Before Paul, we had to do this all on paper,” said Harjula. “Someone had to bring the information down to us, or we had to go get it.”

With this data, Harjula and her crew know how much each lunch option needs to be made. “Every day, we [also] offer students a sandwich or salad, so they don’t just have to choose the hot lunch option,” she says.

At this point, the kitchen is a perfectly choreographed routine. Harjula starts putting together the breakfast sandwiches she made for today’s lunch in shiny tinfoil. To her right, Gauthier masterfully constructs sandwiches, layering ingredients while Duguay chops vegetables and portions each chef’s salads. As the women move around each other with the grace of familiarity, it is so much like watching a dance that one almost misses all that is being done. They make nearly 200 meals, keep every counter spotless, and never forget to wear the right gloves or wash their hands.

Between prepping for lunch, Harjula lays out the ins and outs of her job. “You have to keep things balanced,” she says about planning nutritious meals. “For some of these kids, this is the most nutritious food they eat. A lot of them aren’t getting healthy foods at home.” Harjula goes on to explain how she and Duguay sit down each month to plan meals, brainstorming on how to use the ingredients they already have in stock to build nutritious “colorful” meals.

Maine was one of the first states to provide universal meals to all students. This ensures that every child has access to nutritious food without stigma and so that they are prepared to learn and thrive in school.

It is thanks to school nutrition workers like Harjula and Duguay that Maine has the second most nutritious school meals in the country, according to ProCare Therapy. However, when it comes to the student’s preferences nutrition isn’t always their priority. “Pizza days are our most popular,” Harjula jokes with Duguay, who laughs and says, “We always have to make extra.” Most students don’t even know that Harjula makes sure their donuts are whole grain or that their pizza sauce is full of healthy vegetables.

From 10:30 – 1:00, Harjula and Duguay serve lunch to students from Pre-K all the way up to eighth grade. No matter their age, the students light up when they talk to Harjula. “The kids respect her, and you see that when they’re in line or putting their trays away, saying thank you all the time,” said Ashley Gill, St. George’s athletic director, as well as physical education and health teacher. “She’s very good to me and to a lot of people [at St. George].” St George students are just as excited to sing Harjula’s praises. “Jannet’s really sweet and funny,” said fifth grader Elena. Her friend Lilly chimes in, commenting, “she makes great food.”

In between each lunch, Harjula resets the dishes, Duguay cleans the cafeteria, and Gauthier takes care of the trash, recycling, and compost. In the blink of an eye, four sets of lunches have been served, every table and chair wiped down and stacked away, and, of course, Harjula’s kitchen is still spotless.

School Lunch Hero Day is organized by The School Nutrition Association.

With every student fed, Harjula can sit down for the first time in eight hours. The three nutrition workers sit together in the cafeteria to finish up the day’s paperwork. “We have to do a production report, which is what this is,” Duguay gestures to a sheet in front of her. “So we have to keep track of everything that we serve, how much we make, how much we have left, and how much we actually serve.” The team has been putting data into the system Meinersmann created throughout the day. Now, Duguay will use that data for her production report which Gauthier will use to create a daily summary report. Around 2:30, the day is done for everyone except Gauthier, who is the middle school softball coach, though Harjula and Duguay will often stay to finish work like meal prepping or large food orders. Talking about a day in the life of a food service director, Harjula keeps it concise: “It’s long, but we’ve got such great kids.”

