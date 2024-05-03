COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO RECOGNIZE THE HEROIC WORK OF SCHOOL NUTRITION PROFESSIONALS

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller invites all Texans to join him in expressing appreciation to the state's dedicated school nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day, May 3, 2024. These professionals ensure that school meals meet high nutrition standards, offering children some of the healthiest foods. School Lunch Hero Day honors their hard work and serves as a reminder to show appreciation for those who provide over 800 million nutritious meals to Texas students annually.

"In my oversight of the School Nutrition Programs in Texas, I witness firsthand the dedication put into crafting nutritious meals for our students," Commissioner Miller stated. "Beyond meal preparation and service, nutrition professionals handle procurement, food safety, regulatory compliance, and various other tasks. Their exceptional work, delivered with a smile, is truly commendable."

This year commemorates the 11th anniversary of this celebration. To mark the occasion, the Texas Department of Agriculture will distribute 5,000 laminated School Lunch Hero Day posters to schools statewide. Join Commissioner Miller in honoring the school nutrition heroes across Texas on May 3, 2024.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) supports school nutrition professionals throughout the year with guidance on federal policies, resources for increasing program participation, and more. TDA also works to increase the number of local foods in school meals through several programs and Commissioner Miller’s Farm Fresh Initiative. Texas families are encouraged to contact their school nutrition department for answers to any questions they have about school nutrition.

For more information, visit SquareMeals.org/SLHD

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maddison Jaureguito

Director of Communications

Texas Department of Agriculture

(512) 475-1669 (Office)

Maddison.Jaureguito@TexasAgriculture.gov