Patti Boes Collaborates with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Mindset Matters" Alongside Jack Canfield

Patti Boes

RENO, NEVADA, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces a captivating collaboration with Patti Boes, who brings her wealth of expertise as a co-author for the highly anticipated book, "Mindset Matters," joining forces with the esteemed Jack Canfield and an exceptional team of authors.



Patti Boes is a distinguished master practitioner and trainer in Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), an interventional life coach, and a renowned forgiveness coach. With over 35 years of dedicated experience, she has seamlessly integrated teachings from modern psychology, ancient wisdom, esoteric spirituality, and quantum physics into her transformative work.



As the author of the award-winning book, "The Shatterproof Leader: 7 Keys to Lead with Love (And Love It Too)," Patti champions a return to love in leadership, offering readers a profound pathway to confront challenges with insight, confidence, and unwavering resilience. Her unique approach focuses on expanding perspectives, fostering new mindsets, and facilitating transformative experiences.



Patti’s forthcoming projects and offerings are poised to inspire and empower individuals, equipping them with the tools needed to unlock access to their full potential and live a life filled with purpose and joy. She doesn't seek to fix you; rather, she sees the marvel within you and offers mirrors and keys through intentional inquiry to aid in opening your own wellspring of insight and wisdom. With a blend of faith, presence, and linguistic prowess, she guides individuals towards self-discovery and growth.



Connect with Patti through her website, www.theshatterproofleader.com, or via email at patti@theshatterproofleader.com. Patti resides in Reno, Nevada, with her husband John, cherishing the joy brought by their seven children and seven grandchildren.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Patti Boes aboard as a co-author for "Mindset Matters," eagerly anticipating her invaluable contributions to this groundbreaking publication.

Stay tuned for the release of “Mindset Matters” in the Summer of 2024, promising to inspire and empower readers with the collective wisdom of Patti Boes, Jack Canfield, and their exceptional co-authors. Watch out for updates!