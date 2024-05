MAN WITH A MISSION ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2024!

MAN WITH A MISSION North American Tour

MAN WITH A MISSION North America Tour 2024 “Kizuna no Kiseki” Powered by Crunchyroll

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The super wolves from Japan, MAN WITH A MISSION are back! They have announced international headline tour dates for June/July 2024. The MAN WITH A MISSION North America Tour 2024 “Kizuna no Kiseki” Powered by Crunchyroll will have 4 headlining shows in the US and Mexico in addition to the previously announced shows with US rock band 311.The North American tour will include headline shows in New York Irving Plaza (6/25), Chicago House of Blues (6/27), Los Angeles Belasco (7/2), Mexico Pabellon Oeste (7/5).After Chicago they will join 311 at the historical Red Rocks Amphitheater (6/29) and Denver Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom (6/30).Tickets are on sale NOW! https://www.mwamjapan.info/pages/knk Regarding the tour MAN WITH A MISSION’s Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar / vocals / rap) says, “We are really excited for the tour and can’t wait to meet you all in each place. Hope that everyone out there who was waiting for us comes to have fun! Thanks to 311, Crunchyroll and all of you! See you soon!”About MAN WITH A MISSIONMAN WITH A MISSION is one of the most successful rock bands in Asia today. The half-man, half-wolf collective consists of Tokyo Tanaka (vocals), Jean-Ken Johnny (guitar, vocals, rap), Kamikaze Boy (bass), DJ Santa Monica (DJ), and Spear Rib (drums). They regularly sell out arenas across their homeland and have also completed sold-out headline tours of the UK, Europe, and the US. In 2023, they triumphantly embarked on a world tour for the first time in 4 years. Moreover, MAN WITH A MISSION has been a part of major cultural moments in Japan and beyond. Their songs have soundtracked numerous films, TV shows, video games, sporting events, and TV commercials, including the opening theme for "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”.NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATESJUNE25th –New York, Irving Plaza27th– Chicago, House of BluesJULY2nd – Los Angeles, Belasco5th – Mexico, Pabellon OesteFOLLOW MAN WITH A MISSION ONOfficial Website http://www.mwamjapan.info/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mwamjapan Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MWAMjapan/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/mwamofficial/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mwamofficial/