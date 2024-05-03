Jean Janki Samaroo Partners with SuccessBooks® and Jack Canfield to Co-Author, “Mindset Matters”

Jean Janki Samaroo

"Mindset Matters" — Jean Janki Samaroo partners to co-author the book alongside Jack Canfield.



"Mindset Matters" is scheduled for debut in the Summer of 2024.



Jean Janki Samaroo, a vibrant soul nestled in the heart of Toronto, Canada, alongside her beloved husband and their cherished ragdoll cat, embodies the essence of lifelong learning at 74 years young. Her journey through academia led her to Ryerson University, where she delved into Library Arts before becoming a certified TESL/TEFL instructor. However, her thirst for knowledge extends far beyond the confines of traditional education, as she continuously immerses herself in the diverse tapestry of life's teachings.



Jean wears many hats with grace and passion. An avid blogger, author, editor, photographer, and artist, she paints her experiences with words that resonate across diverse topics, mirroring the breadth of her eclectic interests.



In the cozy corners of her home, Jean finds solace in the company of Ali Baba, her faithful feline companion, who has been a constant source of joy since his tender days at nine weeks old. While Ali Baba reigns as her first love, Jean's wanderlust knows no bounds, having traversed every continent save Africa—a dream she holds dear and hopes to fulfill in the near future.



Jean's literary endeavors have garnered acclaim, with two printed works, "Late Blooms: Inspiration for Seniors" and the enchanting children's picture book, "Making New Friends," earning Firebird Book Awards and gracing the shelves of Amazon. Additionally, her editorial prowess shines through in the compilation and editing of "Strong Women Make History," an e-book commemorating the historic Biden/Harris Inauguration and International Women's Day in 2021.



Driven by a fervent belief in the power of women's voices, Jean advocates for their recognition and reverence across all spheres of society. Through her poignant contributions to various platforms such as Medium, Simply Woman magazine, and Brown Girl Diary, she amplifies narratives that celebrate and empower women worldwide.



Beyond the written word, Jean's altruistic spirit finds expression in her myriad volunteer roles, from nurturing young minds in Toronto's public school classrooms to offering English lessons to refugees from diverse corners of the globe. Her accordion melodies have brought smiles to faces in hospital wards, senior centers, and community gatherings, illustrating the transformative impact of selfless acts of kindness.



Jean Janki Samaroo is a co-author of "Mindset Matters" with Jack Canfield.




