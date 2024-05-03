Kuehn Law Encourages IP, SWAV, NX, and UNIT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) click to participate



International Paper Company has agreed to combine with DS Smith Plc. The agreement stipulates that International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, which will result in International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) click to participate



Shockwave Medical has agreed to merge with Johnson & Johnson for a cash consideration of $335.00 per share.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) click to participate

Quanex Building Products has agreed to merge with Tyman plc. Under the agreement’s terms, Quanex will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tyman for approximately $1.1 billion in enterprise value.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) click to participate



Uniti Group has entered into a merger agreement with Windstream Holdings II. Under the proposed transaction, Uniti shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814