Electoral Commission participates in National Day of Prayer for Elections in Soweto, 5 May

The Electoral Commission led by its Chairperson Mr Mosotho Moepya will participate in the National Day of Prayer for Elections. This event is organised by the South African Council of Churches which is an umbrella body of the various church denominations in the country.

The details of the National Day of Prayer for Elections are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 5 May 2024
Time: 14:00
Venue: Grace Bible Church, Soweto

Live stream: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialSACC

This event is part of the ongoing partnership with different sectors of society to ensure a successful National and Provincial Elections on 29 May 2024.

NB: Members of the media wishing to do a live broadcast should contact Khuthalani Khumalo (khuthalani@khuthalani.net), who can assist with technical arrangements.

For media interviews Please email requests to: 
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za

