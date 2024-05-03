Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on implementation of Energy Action Plan, 6 May

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be hosting a media briefing to provide updates on the progress of the Energy Action Plan.

Date: Monday, 06 May 2024  
Time: 11:00 (Media setup from 10:00)  
Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:  
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP:  
Kindly RSVP by sending your details (name, surname, media house, and car registration) to:  
Takalani Mukwevho: takalanim@gcis.gov.za  
Kutlwano Huma: kutlwano@presidency.gov.za  
Deadline: 10:30, Sunday, 05 May 2024

Media Enquiries:  
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity  
Cell: 082 084 5566  
Email: tsakane@presidency.gov.za

