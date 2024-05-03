Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on implementation of Energy Action Plan, 6 May

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will be hosting a media briefing to provide updates on the progress of the Energy Action Plan.

Date: Monday, 06 May 2024

Time: 11:00 (Media setup from 10:00)

Venue: Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

RSVP:

Kindly RSVP by sending your details (name, surname, media house, and car registration) to:

Takalani Mukwevho: takalanim@gcis.gov.za

Kutlwano Huma: kutlwano@presidency.gov.za

Deadline: 10:30, Sunday, 05 May 2024

Media Enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5566

Email: tsakane@presidency.gov.za