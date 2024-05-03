Citizen Advisory Committee to discuss state mitigation funding updates at May 17 meeting

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The public is invited to attend a May 17 meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding. The meeting is an opportunity for committee members and the public to learn about programs supported by the funding and CDBG-MIT action plan amendment currently under review by HUD. The action plan provides detailed information about how the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) intends to use the federal funds. A public comment period was held March 15 through April 15 to obtain feedback on the proposed action plan changes, which are available for review online.

People interested in attending the Citizen Advisory Committee meeting may attend in person or online using the link below. Registration information and meeting materials are available online at: https: bit.ly/CACmtgMay24.

What: CDBG-Mitigation Citizen Advisory Committee Public Meeting

When: 12 p.m. Friday, May 17

Location: Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library, 510 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501

Attend Online: Register to attend virtually

The Citizen Advisory Committee is a 15-member committee established by NCORR and the State Disaster Recovery Task Force to increase transparency in the use of CDBG-MIT funds, obtain public comment and input on proposed mitigation activities, and serve as an ongoing public forum to inform CDBG-MIT projects and programs. Committee members include representatives from areas of North Carolina defined by HUD as “Most Impacted and Distressed” by Hurricanes Matthew and/or Florence, as well as representatives with relevant technical and industry experience.



In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, strategic buyout, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

###