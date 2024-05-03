CISO Leadership: Making GenAI Initiatives Safe and Secure will Pepper the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit on June 11

WESTPORT, Conn., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit on June 11 at The Harvard Club of New York.







CISOs, CIOs and other cybersecurity leaders at the event will explore the steps needed to safeguard data used in GenAI-focused initiatives.

“CISOs, cybersecurity leaders and their teams are having to contend with new and emerging threats, including AI-generated attacks,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Our New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit is focused on the top issues facing cybersecurity leaders along with world-class thought leadership and actionable insights.”

Top-tier executives speaking at the 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Alissa (Dr. Jay) Abdullah , Deputy CSO & SVP of Emerging Corporate Security Solutions, Mastercard

, Deputy CSO & SVP of Emerging Corporate Security Solutions, Mastercard Alex Bazay , CISO, Align

, CISO, Align Paul Carpenito , Head of Information Security, Loews Corp.

, Head of Information Security, Loews Corp. Marlowe Cochran , CISO, NYSED

, CISO, NYSED Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Associate Director, Cybersecurity Research Consortium, MIT Sloan School of Management Cassie Crossley , VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric

, VP, Supply Chain Security, Schneider Electric Davin Darnt , CISO Americas, Louis Vuitton

, CISO Americas, Louis Vuitton Juan Espinosa , VP, Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security, Parsons Corp.

, VP, Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security, Parsons Corp. Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Ken Fishkin , Senior Manager of Information Security, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

, Senior Manager of Information Security, Lowenstein Sandler LLP Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Kevin Gowen , CISO, Synovus

, CISO, Synovus Kelly Isikoff , CISO, Common Securitization Solutions

, CISO, Common Securitization Solutions Satya Jena , SVP, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Proofpoint

, SVP, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Proofpoint Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, Netskope

, Head of Cloud Strategy & Innovation, Netskope Klara Neginsky , Deputy CISO, Royal Caribbean Cruises

, Deputy CISO, Royal Caribbean Cruises Bala Rajagopalan , CISO, Tradeweb

, CISO, Tradeweb Yotam Segev , Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera

, Co-Founder & CEO, Cyera Mike Towers , Chief Security and Trust Officer, Veza

, Chief Security and Trust Officer, Veza Steven Wallstedt , CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY

, CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY Laura Whitt-Winyard , VP of Security & IT, Hummingbird

, VP of Security & IT, Hummingbird Gernette Wright , IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric

, IT Security Officer – Americas, Schneider Electric Amit Zimerman, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Oasis Security

World-class CIOs and business technology leaders being recognized at the 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit under HMG Strategy’s 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards will include:

Valued Partners for the 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis Security, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Trustmi, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 8th Annual New York CISO & Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on May 23 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown.

World-class executives speaking at the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Bashir Agboola , CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery

, CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores, Amazon

, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores, Amazon Saqib Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Marianne Bachynski , Former CIO, Investments, Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG)

, Former CIO, Investments, Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG) Gene Barskiy , VP IT, Anti-Defamation League

, VP IT, Anti-Defamation League Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

, CISO, The Weichert Companies Pasquale Cirullo , PMP, ITIL, VP, IT, Richard Manufacturing Co.; President, New Jersey SIM

, PMP, ITIL, VP, IT, Richard Manufacturing Co.; President, New Jersey SIM Mark Coggin , VP, Portfolio Marketing, Rimini Street

, VP, Portfolio Marketing, Rimini Street Richard M. Entrup , MD and Head of Emerging Solutions - Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S.

, MD and Head of Emerging Solutions - Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S. Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere

, Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere Elizabeth Hackenson , SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric

, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric Karen Higgins-Clark , EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Gilbane Building Company

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Gilbane Building Company Stuart Kippelman , Chief Innovation Officer, Helton + DataLaw, LLC

, Chief Innovation Officer, Helton + DataLaw, LLC Jim Knight , CEO/Principal, Knight Insights

, CEO/Principal, Knight Insights Warren Kudman , SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company

, SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company Geoffrey Laissus , Senior Director of Product Management, Automation Anywhere

, Senior Director of Product Management, Automation Anywhere Ravi Mani , SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics

, SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics Lakshman Nathan , EVP & CIO, Paramount Global

, EVP & CIO, Paramount Global Adam Noble , Operating Partner, IT/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

, Operating Partner, IT/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Mark Sander , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Samir Sethi, SVP , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Hackensack Meridian Medical

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Hackensack Meridian Medical Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry

, CISO, Tapestry Nik Umrani , Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group

, Global CIO, NSM Insurance Group David Walter , Transformation Progress Process Oversight Director, Citi

, Transformation Progress Process Oversight Director, Citi Gabrielle Wolfson , SVP, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

, SVP, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics Ben Yarom, Director, Lightrun





Valued Partners for the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, BigID, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, LastPass, Lightrun, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Schneider Electric, SIM New Jersey, T-Mobile for Business, Trustmi, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, click here.

