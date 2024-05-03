Data Storage Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2024 Business Update Conference Call

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 which ended March 31, 2024, as well as corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-451-6152 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-201-389-0879. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1654219&tp_key=c586e78999, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, www.dtst.com/news-events .

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website ( www.dtst.com/news-events ) through May 15, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through May 22, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or + 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13744139.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on X (@DataStorageCorp)