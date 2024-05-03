Burkina Faso bans media over critical coverage of military

Burkina Faso special forces take part on the last day of the US-led Flintlock 2023 annual military training exercise, hosted by the International Counterterrorism Academy in Jacqueville, Ivory Coast, March 14, 2023. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

The IPI global network condemns the Burkina Faso government’s suspension of three foreign broadcasters for covering a report on alleged military killings of civilians. Authorities also blocked access to the websites of several news outlets. IPI calls on Burkina Faso’s transitional government to reverse the bans and allow journalists to do their jobs.

Burkina Faso’s media regulatory body, the CSC, imposed a two-week ban on BBC, Voice of America (VOA), and TV Monde over their coverage of the Human Rights Watch report. Authorities also blocked access until further notice to the websites of Deutsche Welle, the Guardian. the French newspapers Le Monde and Ouest-France, and African news agencies APA and Ecofin.

The CSC claimed the media coverage discredited the army and amounted to disinformation.

However, the suspension reflects the government’s efforts to control media coverage of their fight against insurgency groups. In 2023, authorities suspended three French channels France 24, Radio France International, and LCI over their insurgency-related coverage. Last April, the government expelled two French journalists, Agnes Faivre and Sophie Douce, Libération and Le Monde who had reported critically on the military.

“Burkina Faso authorities must stop stifling free press”, said Nompilo Simanje, IPI Africa Advocacy, and Partnership Lead. “It is particularly worrisome to do so under the guise of fighting terrorism or protecting the military. While the authorities have the responsibility to promote public security, it is equally important for them to uphold fundamental rights including media freedom and access to information.”

‘’Instead of punishing critical journalism, the authorities should ensure that journalists can work freely and safely. Journalists must be able to provide the public with information and facilitate public dialogue on issues of concern,’’ she added.

Media under siege

Press freedom has been under attack in Burkina Faso since the military regime led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré took power in September 2022. Traoré had ousted Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. The latter had overthrown elected president Roch Kabore nine months earlier. Pressure on the media has resulted in self-censorship by journalists and media outlets, fearing attacks or reprisals.

In attempts to further silence any critical journalists, in November 2023, the military conscripted two critical journalists, Isaka Langani of BF1 TV channel and Yacouba Ladji Bama of the online news outlet Bam Yinga.

The authorities also adopted new legislation giving the president the power to choose the head of the media regulatory body, further entrenching authority over the media sector.