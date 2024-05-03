Enjoy Breakfast with the Birds and Blooms May 18 at MDC’s Rockwoods Reservation

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Experience the sensations of a beautiful spring morning, in sight, sound and taste.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents Breakfast with the Birds and Blooms, a free program Saturday, May 18 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The event is open to all ages and will be held at the visitor center.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the newly renovated native wildflower gardens around the visitor center and enjoy a free doughnut and a cup of shade-grown, bird-friendly coffee. Naturalists will be available to share information about the Missouri native flowers and how visitors can grow them in their own yards or container gardens.

Being at the peak of breeding season, spring is also an excellent time to see and hear the myriad of birds at Rockwoods Reservation. Naturalists will assist participants in learning how to identify those birds using the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s free Merlin mobile app. MDC staff will also share tips on what people can do to protect birds and help them thrive. Drinking shade grown coffee is one of those ways.

Growing coffee beans in full sun requires clearing large swaths of endangered rainforest. Shade grown coffee on the other hand is produced in harmony with nature, leaving trees and essential bird habitat intact and creating many more ecosystem benefits. Many feel that shade grown coffees even taste better.

Breakfast with the Birds and Blooms does not require pre-registration and visitors are free to come anytime during the event. It’s an ideal opportunity to experience the peak of spring wildflowers and birdsong while sampling eco-friendly coffee. For more information, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/466.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.