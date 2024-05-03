MDC offering free Tree ID class May 18 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Do you ever wonder what the tree species are growing on your property? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Tree ID class from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Participants will learn how to identify Missouri trees. Nikki King, MDC naturalist, will discuss how to use leaves, bark textures, twigs, tree shapes, sizes, and colors to identify trees. There will be a presentation in the center’s auditorium. Then the class will walk down the Missouri Tree Trail to do some identification.

This class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46Q.