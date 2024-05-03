Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2024 was $60.73, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.6% and 15.4%, respectively. These compare with the 4.7% and 8.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2024, the leverage represented 13.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.7% at April 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2024 was $37.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.6% and 13.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 23.2% Information Technology 21.0% Energy 14.3% Financials 13.2% Materials 11.1% Consumer Discretionary 9.9% Real Estate 3.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.8% Communication Services 1.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 37.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2024 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 7.1% TFI International Inc. 4.3% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.3% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.5% WSP Global Inc. 3.4% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.3% Apple Inc. 3.1% Mastercard Incorporated 3.1% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.0% Amazon.com, Inc. 2.7%